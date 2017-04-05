SixX Strings: REVOCATION’s David Davidson talks with K & M’s Metalhead Mike and Jackson at The Providence Tattoo & Music Fest 3

Metalhead Mike here reporting again for SIXX STRINGS. The last time you heard from me, I had ventured down to Foxwoods’ Resort Casino to cover the Revolution Rock Festival and was it ever a blast! This time you are hearing from me about a thrash/death metal band called Revocation who just recently co-headlined the The Providence Tattoo & Music Fest 3 with fellow Massachusetts band Bury Your Dead.

Being the Executive Producer for the ‘Karlson & McKenzie Show’ here on WZLX, I mentioned the event to our Associate Producer/Call Screener Jackson who it just so happened went to school with Revocation guitarist David Davidson! According to many metal outlets out there, Davidson is currently one of the best metal guitarists playing. Jackson got a hold of his old school-mate and helped set up some time for us to talk with him at the fest in Providence’s own Fête Music Hall. Hell, it gave him the chance to tag along!

We talked with Davidson about the band being a part of the new Power Rangers movie, bands he would love to tour with, what classic rock band got him into playing guitar, and Jackson reminiscing of the old days attending school in Boston.

Check it out!

Metalhead Mike