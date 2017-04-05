Peter Wolf Reminisces On Rock Royalty, The Cape Cod Colisuem, And Hall Of Fame Bid

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Peter Wolf of the J. Geils band caught up with Chuck Nowlin. Wolf shared personal stories about rock royalty, and reminisced on sweaty nights playing the old Cape Cod Coliseum.

“It was hot. There was moisture coming off the walls it was so hot. It was quite incredible,” Wolf remarked about the now defunct venue.

RELATED: Peter Wolf Was Once Asked To Join The Hollywood Vampires, The Police, And The E Street Band

The J. Geils band was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but ultimately not selected as part of the 2017 class. Wolf opened up about what the nomination, and potential induction, would mean to the band. “Well we’ve been nominated four times. I’ve taken part in many different ceremonies… I’ve been involved with the Hall of Fame, and it would be nice if the Geils band was inducted. But you still have other things to prevail, and ‘keep on rollin’ on’ as they say.

Heavily influenced by early rock n’ roll, Wolf reflected on the loss of pioneer Chuck Berry. “Chuck and the Geils band, we performed many times,” said the singer.

“When I was 10 years old, my first concert was Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly and the Crickets, The Chantels, Jo Ann Camobell the Blonde Bombshell, Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers, and Fats Domino. So I was inducted to rock n’ roll pretty early.”

Diving further into his bank of rock memories, Wolf shared the remarkable story of how he met the Rolling Stones. “When I first met Keith Richards it was at the Sheraton Hotel here in Boston,” Wolf said. “He was on the top floor. It was Keith on the floor with an acoustic guitar, Graham Parsons with an acoustic guitar, and Mick Jagger – all with acoustic guitars singing a Merle Haggard song.”