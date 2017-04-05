Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Louis C.K. Calls Trump A ‘Dirty Rotten Lying Sack Of S–t’

April 5, 2017 10:09 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Louis C.K. stopped by the Late Show last night to promote his Netflix comedy special, 2017. The outspoken comedian, who made headlines last year when he compared Donald Trump to Hitler, let loose in a candid conversation with host Stephen Colbert.

After outlining the levels of liars, C.K. reveals his true feelings about the 45th President of the United States. “He’s just a gross, crook, dirty rotten lying sack oh s–t,” C.K. said to thunderous applause.

Not one to pull punches, the talented C.K. turns his Carlin-esque wit against progressives who chose not to vote and former President Obama himself.

