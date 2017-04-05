Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 5 in Classic Rock History

Kurt Cobain committed suicide at his home in Seattle in 1994. His body was found how long after?

3 days

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 5th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Mike McCready, guitarist and a founding member of Pearl Jam

1967: Paul McCartney flew to Denver, Colorado for girlfriend Jane Asher’s 21st birthday and the music magazines had a field day! Jane and Paul were quite the couple for a while, but broke up by mid-1968.

1980: R.E.M. played its first ever gig at a private party in Athens, Georgia.

1981: Singer Bob “The Bear” Hite of Canned Heat died of a heart attack.

1994: Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain committed suicide at his home in Seattle, Washington.

1997: The Aerosmith album Nine Lives debuted at #1 on the U.S. album sales chart published by Billboard magazine.

1998: One of England’s great rock drummers, Cozy Powell, died in a high-speed car crash. Powell drummed for Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Whitesnake and the Jeff Beck Group.

2013: Mark Knopfler cancelled two shows in Russia in protest over the country’s crackdown on human rights organizations.

Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Steppenwolf was at the Music Hall in 1970…And in 1972 Emerson, Lake and Palmer played the same venue.