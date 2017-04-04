The Gorilla Senseless Survey

Kevin responded to an email about a guy curious where we call the people for the survey and another listener last week told us they hated the newest intro we’ve been playing.

This got Jackson to try his hand, well his 4th hand, at an intro for the show.

Kevin wasn’t impressed and some listeners agreed so it will be back to the drawing board for Jackson.

Finally we got into the survey where the questions ranging from your GPS sounding excited when you get close to your destination to walking up the stairs like a gorilla.

When Kevin asked about wishing death on someone on their birthday, he kind of laughed which seemed like it would go for awhile but when Kevin asked dead pets, he really wanted to go.

He eventually hung up when he asked about cutting sleeves off of shirts.

