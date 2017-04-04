Pete Talks Food and Sox With Fans On Opening Day

Pete was down on Lansdowne Street with The Sausage Guy to talk to listeners that used our secret phrase “Don’t Bogaert My Sausage Bro!” to get a free one.

One guy actually yelled it down from the Monstah itself! Did he expect the Sausage guy to throw it up to him?

It was a great time had by all including The Sausage Guy himself.

Pete talked to one guy that has been going to Opening day for YEARS!, asked people to find the fake new food item at Fenway, a couple women that were afraid to ask the secret phrase, another pair of women that were getting sausages while a batting practice ball hit the top of the cart while buying them!

Of course there were guys that were taking part in the libations around the park which Pete talked to and another group of guys about bailing out on Opening Day if it was too cold out.

