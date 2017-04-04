Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

K&M Have An Issue With The Top Snacks List

April 4, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Doritos, Snacks

A list was put out of the top snacks on Thrillst.com and Kevin has an issue with it. He also wanted to compare the Top 5 with the rest of the shows top 5 including the big one for stoners.

Doritos was the top snack and no one on the show agreed with it.

The guys and Heather went over there’s which caused a little more debate. Kevin and Pete had to be reintroduced to what Hoodsie cups are.

