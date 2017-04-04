Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 4 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of Berry Oakley, the late original bassist for the Allman Brothers Band. He is buried next to Duane Allman in what cemetery?

Rose Hill (in Macon, GA)

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 4th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: Songs by The Beatles held all top five positions on the U.S. singles charts, a feat never duplicated or even approached by another artist.

1968: Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis. Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, and Buddy Guy jammed all night at a small NYC club in tribute to his life.

1974: Van Halen got its first big break when the band became a regular act at the Gazzari’s Nightclub in West Hollywood, California.

1974: The Rolling Stones film Ladies and Gentlemen: The Rolling Stones opened in theaters. It was the first film to have a “quadraphonic” soundtrack.

1981: Styx’s album “Paradise Theater” went to #1 in the U.S. It was their fourth consecutive platinum-selling album

1996: Bob Weir & Jerry Garcia’s widow traveled to India to scatter some of the late guitarist’s ashes in the Ganges River. The rest of the ashes were dropped off the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco.

1998: Eric Clapton released his “Pilgrim” album – a soul and hip-hop influenced collection of music.

2003: The Rolling Stones played their first-ever concert in India, taking the stage for a show in Bangalore.

