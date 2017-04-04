Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Will Host Music & Travel TV Show

April 4, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: AC/DC, Brian Johnson, Rami Abou-Sabe, ROGER DALTREY

By Rami Abou-Sabe

U.K. TV channel Sky Arts has announced a new series hosted by AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson. Johnson will travel the globe interviewing prominent rock n’ roll icons. The first episode, scheduled to air April 28th, will feature The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

“One of rock music’s iconic and tour-hardened frontmen, Brian Johnson, gives us a brand new and exclusive take on one aspect of the rock and roll life – live performance, touring and being on the road,” writes Sky Arts.

Upcoming installments include features with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Sting, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin.

Johnson, who faces severe hearing loss, hung up his AC/DC microphone at his doctor’s request. A Life On The Road allows the talented artist to remain connected to the music world he helped create.

