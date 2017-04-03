Word Cage Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a woman who definitely didn’t want any part of what of the senseless questions judging by the tone of her voice. She kept answering them despite her rebuttals.

They ranged from “Have you convinced yourself that the mini Oreo’s that you eat are your diet pills?” to “Does wine help you relax after the ordeal of choosing a wine?”

She said never has a problem choosing wine but she did have problem with the question “When you first heard of edible arrangements, did you think it was a cannibal dating site?” She also found “Would you agree that your family iPad should win parent of the year?” to be offensive.

She hung up during the last question which you’ll have to listen to and find out what it was.

