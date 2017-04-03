Watch Rob Gronkowski Go Wild At Wrestlemania

By Rami Abou-Sabe

When heel Jinder Mahal tossed a drink in Rob Gronkowski‘s face, it was all but over. The tight end hopped the waist-height barricade and fended off a slew of referees and security guards as he entered the arena to help fledgling friend Mojo Rawley.

Gronk took a three-point stance in the corner of the ring, before charging the powerless Mahal. The crowd erupted as Gronk relished in the attention, eventually reliquising the ring to his newly invigorated partner Rawley.

Watch Gronk’s WrestleMania debut up top, and check out some post-match behind the scenes footage below.