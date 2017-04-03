Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Pete McKenzie Hits Red Sox Opening Day To Test Fans’ Fenway Menu Knowledge

April 3, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Karlson & McKenzie, Lansdowne Street, Opening Day 2017, Rami Abou-Sabe, Red Sox

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Karlson & McKenzie have been giving lucky listeners the code for a free Opening Day sausage from “Dave the Sausage Guy,” and we caught up with all the delicious smelling action.

RELATED: Watch Rob Gronkowski Go Wild At Wrestlemania

Pete took to Lansdowne Street with a list of fake Fenway menu items to test the wits of Red Sox faithful. From salads made with real outfield grass clippings, to Grateful Dead brownies, and Big Papi mango balls – Pete managed to stump a few contestants.

Check out Pete’s Fenway Park game show up top, and remember “Don’t Bogart my sausage, bro!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave
Countdown

Listen Live