Pete McKenzie Hits Red Sox Opening Day To Test Fans’ Fenway Menu Knowledge

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Karlson & McKenzie have been giving lucky listeners the code for a free Opening Day sausage from “Dave the Sausage Guy,” and we caught up with all the delicious smelling action.

RELATED: Watch Rob Gronkowski Go Wild At Wrestlemania

Pete took to Lansdowne Street with a list of fake Fenway menu items to test the wits of Red Sox faithful. From salads made with real outfield grass clippings, to Grateful Dead brownies, and Big Papi mango balls – Pete managed to stump a few contestants.

Check out Pete’s Fenway Park game show up top, and remember “Don’t Bogart my sausage, bro!”