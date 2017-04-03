Pete McKenzie Had a Gas Mishap!

Pete was out with wife and another couple for a great evening of dinner but something on the way happened that made him embarrassed and it involved gas. Not the toot from your shoot but the stuff you put in your car.

On his way home, his wife was talking how the night would be even better but Pete could only think about college basketball.

They finally end up at a gas station to fill up her car for week.

Well this is where it went south.

Pete was filling up the car, got smokes and then just got in the car to drive off.

Hear him describe the whole scene and if anyone caught him.

