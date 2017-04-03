Metalhead Mike Celebrated the End of March Sadness!

As Kevin noted, Mike went on a brave journey to take the month of March off from toking the piece pipe.

Well, on April Fool’s Day, of all days, he took his first rip of the Cheech and boy did it hit him hard.

Kevin wanted to know if he’ll back off a little bit and not do it so much in the future as he used since that was one of the main reasons for the reset.

Hear them discuss it and Kevin inquiring if they should have done a study on him.

