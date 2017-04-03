Kevin Karlson Recaps A Crazy Saturday Night

Kevin hit the sauce hard this past weekend and we ain’t talking tomato sauce.

Kevin first started out at a Gamecock party then went to a benefit for Matt Light where Lenny Clarke also appeared.

That wasn’t the end of his night because he then stumbled into the Red Rooster.

When he finally got home, he decided to talk the trash out and fast forward a half hour, he is passed out on the floor. He finally got back into bed where he ended up asking his wife to get into a Jeep and then she was struggling to get his shoes off.

Pete then turned these funny stories into a depressing AA meeting.

Hear how it went from funny to sad.

