Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Kevin Karlson Recaps A Crazy Saturday Night

April 3, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Drinking, Drinks, Kevin Karlson

Kevin hit the sauce hard this past weekend and we ain’t talking tomato sauce.

Kevin first started out at a Gamecock party then went to a benefit for Matt Light where Lenny Clarke also appeared.

That wasn’t the end of his night because he then stumbled into the Red Rooster.

When he finally got home, he decided to talk the trash out and fast forward a half hour, he is passed out on the floor. He finally got back into bed where he ended up asking his wife to get into a Jeep and then she was struggling to get his shoes off.

Pete then turned these funny stories into a depressing AA meeting.

Hear how it went from funny to sad.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live