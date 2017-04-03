Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 3 in Classic Rock History

In 1984 on this day, Van Halen’s #1 single “Jump” sold its millionth copy. What was the second single released from the album “1984”?

“I’ll Wait,” which got up to #13 on the singles chart.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 3rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Jim Morrison surrendered to the FBI in Los Angeles. He had to answer to charges of lewd conduct in connection with a performance in Miami at which he allegedly dropped trou. He was also wanted for interstate flight to avoid prosecution in Florida.

1973: The two Beatles compilation albums “The Beatles 1962-1966″ and “The Beatles 1967-1970″ (better known as the Red and Blue albums) were released.

1991: Paul McCartney’s MTV Unplugged show premiered.

2006: The James Gang announced plans for a summer tour featuring the band’s classic lineup of Joe Walsh on guitar, Dale Peters on bass and Jim Fox on drums. It was the first time in 35 years that this incarnation of the group went on the road.

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Hot Tuna and the New Riders of the Purple Sage played the Orpheum in 1973.