Sunday Morning Blues: April 2nd, 2017

April 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Final send-offs to music heroes James Cotton and Chuck Berry featured in this week’s Sunday Morning Blues!

Boogie Thing
100% Cotton
The James Cotton Band

Black Cadillac
From Detroit to the Delta
James Montgomery Band with James Cotton

The Blues Had a Baby (and They Called it Rock and Roll) #2
Hard Again
Muddy Waters Band

Cottonmouth Man
Cottonmouth Man
James Cotton with Joe Bonamassa

Sweet Maree
Fly Like an Eagle
Steve Miller Band with James Cotton

Whiskey River
Heavy Hitter
Jeff Pitchell with James Cotton

Go Ahead and Burn
Barrence Whitfield & the Savages
Barrence Whitfield & the Savages

Johnny Got a Boom Boom
Mayhem
Imelda May

No One to Run With
Where it All Begins
Allman Brothers Band

Keep Pushin’
Refuse to Lose
Jarekus Singleton

Talkin’ About Soul
Talkin’ About Soul
Luther “Guitar” Junior Johnson

Come On
The Definitive Collection
Chuck Berry

Little Queenie
Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out
Rolling Stones

Too Much Monkey Business
Five Live Yardbirds
The Yardbirds (feat. Eric Clapton)

Funky Mama
88 Elmira street
Danny Gatton

Crow Jane
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish

When the Right Woman Does You Wrong
Music is the Medicine
Anthony Gomes

All Your Love
In the Beginning
Stevie Ray Vaughan

Mr. Policeman
Pierced Arrow
The Rides

But Officer
Have Horn Will Travel
Sax Gordon

