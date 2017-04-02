Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 2 in Classic Rock History

Ozzy Osbourne played the Boston Garden on this night in 1982 in the wake of his guitarist Randy Rhoads’ death. How many solo albums did Ozzy have out at that point?

Two, both featuring Rhoads: “Blizzard of Oz” and “Diary of a Madman”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 2nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to David Robinson, drummer of The Cars and it’s also the birthdate of the late Leon Wilkeson from Lynyrd Skynyrd…

There’s lots of Beatles news on this day in classic rock history. First up, in 1967 the band finished recording tracks for its “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album. It took them nine months to complete…

1971: Ringo Starr released the single “It Don’t Come Easy.” George Harrison played guitar on the song and it became a top 10 hit…

1977: The live version of Paul McCartney’s song “Maybe I’m Amazed,” originally released on his first album seven years earlier, peaked at #10 on the U.S. singles chart…

2000: British newspapers reported that Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr had finished work on a Beatles biography, which was published 6 months later as “The Beatles Anthology”…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash: The Grateful Dead played The Garden in 1973 … And in 1982 Ozzy Osbourne, soldiering on after the death of his lead guitarist Randy Rhoads just two weeks earlier, decided to finish his tour with a replacement guitarist and played the Boston Garden…