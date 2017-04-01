Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 1 in Classic Rock History

In 1970 “Woodstock” – the movie, premiered in Hollywood. Name three bands from the festival that refused to be in the movie.

The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Grateful Dead

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 1st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1970: “Woodstock” the movie premiered in Hollywood…

1971: Led Zeppelin performed a concert for the BBC radio program “Rock Hour” at London’s Paris Theater. That show became a big part of the Led Zeppelin “Live at the BBC” album …

1978: The Philadelphia Furies of the North American Soccer League – a team owned by classic rock artists Mick Jagger, Peter Frampton, Rick Wakeman, and Paul Simon lost the first game of the season 3-0 to the Washington Diplomats…

1991: Elton John, dressed to look like Rachel Hunter, crashed Rod Stewart’s Wembley Stadium concert in London…

1994: KISS was among the performers at the Rockin’ the Corps concert, a fundraiser for members of the military stationed overseas and their families back home …

2003: Pearl Jam played Denver on its first North American tour in three years. During the show Eddie Vedder took a George W. Bush mask and impaled it with his mike stand and a few conservatives walked out of the show …

In the WZLX Ticket Stash… The Kinks played the Boston Music Hall in 1973 … And in 1976 The Who played a makeup show at the Boston Garden, this after Keith Moon had collapsed at his drum kit early in the first attempted show a couple weeks earlier…