T.G.I.Monday Senseless Survey

This guy Kevin rang up today was not having any questions of the senseless variety that were he was being asked but for some reason kept on listening before he had enough.

“Do you think every red head should have to be named Rusty or Tammy so that we know what we’re dealing with, sight unseen? If yes, do you think it should be a federal law?” was repeated to the man because he couldn’t believe it.

“Have you ever tried to give your dad a kiss on the cheek but instead you ended up accidentally making out with him?” is just all sorts of creepy.

But when “Would you like to see a relaunch of an old restaurant with a new name, T.G.I. Mondays?” was asked, he had enough hanging up in the middle of the last question which you’ll have to hear!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.