Metalhead Mike Has Made It To The End of “March Sadness”

It’s been a long… very long month for Metalhead Mike.

He announced to us at the beginning of March that he was going to take the month off toking the reefer.

Heather was curious if he was going to go straight for the good stuff when he starts back up again while Pete pondered if he has ever done anything using his willpower in the past.

Mike also brought some audio back from the Journeyman concert down in Fall River of some fans of Carter Alan.

