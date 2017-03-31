Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Announce Joint Concert

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have announced their first duel concert.

RELATED: Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Reveal Classic East and West Festival Lineups

The duo, who have been recording an album together, will play Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, WA., on July 19. Tickets start at $59 for lawn seats.

Buckingham and McVie began writing songs for a new Fleetwood Mac record three years ago, but Stevie Nicks‘ resistance to recording new music led the pair to record the songs on their own. Buckingham McVie is set to drop later this summer.

Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood opened up to Uncut about his band mates’ side prooject. “This relationship is a real expression of a musical powerhouse that’s come to the fore, and we’re all happy about that,” he said. “It’s really cool. I think they’ll be walking down some red carpets with this one.”