It’s been a little bit since we did a round of Does That Make Me A Bad Person so we decided to do it today.

From getting a half day off on Ash Wednesday by doing something tricky to using the cancer card to get out of a lease, those were some of the doozies we had.

We ended on a guy taking out large print book out of the library even though he could read fine, and a woman doing the nasty during a new kid’s movie.

Shame….SHAME!

