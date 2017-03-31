Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 31 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday Angus Young of AC/DC! How old was he when he joined his older brother Malcolm in the band?

When Malcolm was getting AC/DC on the same page in 1974, his brother Angus joined at the age of 15!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 31st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Angus Young of AC/DC! Also Mick Ralphs, guitarist of Mott the Hoople and Bad Company…

1967: At London’s Finsbury Park (later to become the rainbow theater) Jimi Hendrix finished his act by lighting his guitar on fire. He’d burn a guitar even more famously at the Monterey Pop Festival in California three months later…

1968: George and Patti Harrison appeared in court in Surrey, England and pled guilty to charges of cannabis possession. The couple was fined 394 dollars each…

1990: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young played a benefit concert at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium for their former drummer Dallas Taylor who was in need of a liver transplant – he eventually got the transplant a few weeks later…

1995: A deranged fan tried to stab Jimmy Page at a concert in Detroit. He was apprehended backstage with a knife…

2007: Paul McCartney’s custom made 2006 Cadillac sold at an auction in Palm Beach Florida, fetching $60,000 for charity. The car was vegetarian-friendly – the interior made with no animal products…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Graham Nash was at the Music Hall in 1974…The Electric Light Orchestra rocked the Garden in 1977 and in Meatloaf was served at the Orpheum in 1978…