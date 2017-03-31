10 Questions With… Barns
1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
Attention Attention we are Barns! Just a few guys from the woods who like to play with each-other in regards to music, and music only. This noise you will hear is made courteous of: “TT the Bear” aka Travis Tenney on drums. Chris Wolz aka “General Patton” on Bass. Brother Matt Wolz aka “Marty Mcfly” on guitar/vocals. And, our secret weapon and swing man Matt Repucci aka “Papa” on guitar/vocals as well. (Matt is not pictured in band photo. -anngelle)
Our most embarrassing moment was the day we were told the small spoon was for dessert only.
2] What makes for a compelling live performance?
Anytime someone gets naked.
3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?
We like to arrive early, sip herbal tea, and discuss subjects of valor. Furthermore, we proceed with our guided meditation/positive affirmation circle, a few trust falls, followed by a 12 minute nap. But sometimes there’s traffic and we’re running late. Then we can’t find a parking spot so all of that goes out the window and we wing it.
4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.
Zip-Tie Handcuffs, Heltoro
5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.
Matt W: The Poor Sports, Soul Rebel Project
Chris: Digs, DCDR, Psychic Dog
Travis: The Tenafly Vipers, Heel and Arrow
Matt R: “I only listen to Petty.”
6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?
We have a cool old sweatshirt that was once owned by Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine. It’s got some grease and motor coolant on it, but still smells like Adam.
7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?
Travis: Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age.
Matt W: Ellen Degeneres or Matthew McConaughey
Chris: Bill S. Preston, Esquire
Matt R: Ted Theodore Logan
8] Who is your spirit animal?
There’s a couple of Great Horned Owls that live near the barn we practice in. They’re pretty spiritual. We also have Casey the dog, she’s the best dog in the world.
9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?
*Click *Click *Click… Think to yourself, there’s no place like home. There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home…
10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?
We check our pulse.
