10 Questions With… Barns

____________________________________________________

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Attention Attention we are Barns! Just a few guys from the woods who like to play with each-other in regards to music, and music only. This noise you will hear is made courteous of: “TT the Bear” aka Travis Tenney on drums. Chris Wolz aka “General Patton” on Bass. Brother Matt Wolz aka “Marty Mcfly” on guitar/vocals. And, our secret weapon and swing man Matt Repucci aka “Papa” on guitar/vocals as well. (Matt is not pictured in band photo. -anngelle)

Our most embarrassing moment was the day we were told the small spoon was for dessert only.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Anytime someone gets naked.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

We like to arrive early, sip herbal tea, and discuss subjects of valor. Furthermore, we proceed with our guided meditation/positive affirmation circle, a few trust falls, followed by a 12 minute nap. But sometimes there’s traffic and we’re running late. Then we can’t find a parking spot so all of that goes out the window and we wing it.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Zip-Tie Handcuffs, Heltoro

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

Matt W: The Poor Sports, Soul Rebel Project

Chris: Digs, DCDR, Psychic Dog

Travis: The Tenafly Vipers, Heel and Arrow



Matt R: “I only listen to Petty.”

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

We have a cool old sweatshirt that was once owned by Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine. It’s got some grease and motor coolant on it, but still smells like Adam.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

Travis: Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age.

Matt W: Ellen Degeneres or Matthew McConaughey

Chris: Bill S. Preston, Esquire

Matt R: Ted Theodore Logan

8] Who is your spirit animal?

There’s a couple of Great Horned Owls that live near the barn we practice in. They’re pretty spiritual. We also have Casey the dog, she’s the best dog in the world.

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

*Click *Click *Click… Think to yourself, there’s no place like home. There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home…

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

We check our pulse.