Who is This?! Senseless Survey

March 30, 2017 8:00 AM

Kevin got a hold of a woman this morning to give her the senseless business.

Some of the questions ranged from is Obama should get an earring to if Big Bird should be a T-Rex.

The Big Bird question got her to question what was going on and when Kevin asked every time you shake hands with a dog, you’re entering a secret contract, she exclaimed this was dumb.

She kept asking who was really asking the questions and hung up while Kevin was asking about menus as books.

