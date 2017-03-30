David Backes of the Boston Bruins joined us today and right away, we asked him if he’s had enough of the snow and he has.

We replayed the inspirational quote back to him that he chose the last time he was on which gave him second thoughts because the lost that night but won the next two. Pete said we should keep it in place.

Pete then got into some questions relating to hockey like making mistakes on the ice and about prepping differently for the Dallas Stars.

Finally it was time for Backes to Ask Us and today he asked what our morning caffeinated beverage of choice was. Listen to find out what all the answers were including his.

