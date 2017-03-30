Workforce $10K A Day Bonus Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Starts Monday on ZLX!

Jon Bon Jovi Announces Contest To Perform At College Graduation

March 30, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Jon Bon Jovi, MTVU, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jon Bon Jovi, who has two college-aged children himself, has announced a contest in conjunction with MTVU to play one lucky university’s graduation ceremony.

RELATED: Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi Perform ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ at Raleigh Rally

Announced Wednesday (Mar. 29) the social media contest runs through Sunday, April 23, when the winning school will be revealed by MTVU. To enter, seniors simply have to post a picture on Twitter of their favorite college memory with the hashtag #JBJReunionContest. Make sure to tag your school, as per the official rules.

Bon Jovi is currently on tour, and will stop by Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Saturday, April 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live