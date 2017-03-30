Jon Bon Jovi Announces Contest To Perform At College Graduation

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jon Bon Jovi, who has two college-aged children himself, has announced a contest in conjunction with MTVU to play one lucky university’s graduation ceremony.

Announced Wednesday (Mar. 29) the social media contest runs through Sunday, April 23, when the winning school will be revealed by MTVU. To enter, seniors simply have to post a picture on Twitter of their favorite college memory with the hashtag #JBJReunionContest. Make sure to tag your school, as per the official rules.

Bon Jovi is currently on tour, and will stop by Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Saturday, April 1.