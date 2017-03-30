Green Day to Help Distribute The Story of East Bay Punk

By Hayden Wright

Green Day have signed up to help distribute Turn it Around: The Story of East Bay Punk. As pioneers of the scene, they’ll use their platform to get the word out about the film during their Revolution Radio world tour. The film (on which Green Day share an executive producer credit) describes how musicians forged “a fun and inclusive style of punk that also carried on the region’s tradition of radical thought.”

“Turn it Around gave us the opportunity to tell the story of the East Bay punk rock scene, a scene that’s a sacred thing to me, Mike and Tré and to a lot of others who were there at the founding and who helped to shape the genre,” said Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong in a statement. “We’re proud to bring the history of this movement to the world and hope the film inspires people to create their own music and to build an artistic community.”

Iggy Pop narrates the film and interviews include Green Day, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, the Offspring’s Kevin Wasserman, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Davey Havok of AFI and more. No release date has been selected yet, but the film’s website is a good resource for developing information about screenings.