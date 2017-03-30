‘Game Of Thrones’ Drops Chilling New Season 7 Promo

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Game of Thrones seventh season kicks off July 16th, but anxious fans now have a promo with actual live characters to hold them over. HBO released a teaser earlier this month featuring old dialogue and the sigils of the major houses vying for the throne. Today, the network released the first live-action preview of Season 7.

RELATED: Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Battle Montage Set to Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’

Set to a stripped-down version of James’ ’80s tune “Sit Down,” Jon Snow, Cersei Lanister, and Daenerys Targaryen are seen talking a “long walk,” each culminating with a seat at their throne. Cersei, everyone’s favorite villain, takes her blood-soaked seat at the Irone Trone, while Daenerys settles in at Dragonstone.

Jon Snow, the only major player that’s not fatally power hungry, is seen pulling up a chair at the head of his table. In the closing moments, Cersei exhales an icy breath as a closup shot exposes the blue eye of the Night King. One thing is clear; Winter is coming.

Season seven of Game of Thrones will total seven episodes, unlike the usual ten.