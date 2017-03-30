Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 30 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1985 Rolling Stone magazine named U2 “The Band of the 80’s.” This came on the heels of what U2 album, which the magazine had severely panned?

“The Unforgettable Fire”

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?

Happy Birthday to guitar god Eric Clapton!

1965: Jeff Beck played his debut gig with the Yardbirds, replacing Eric Clapton at a party for England’s pirate radio station “Radio Caroline”…

1967: At the Flood Street studio of photographer Michael Cooper in Chelsea, The Beatles posed for photos that would become the cover of the Sgt. Pepper album…

1980: John Belushi joined The Grateful Dead onstage for their number “U.S. Blues.” It happened at a concert at the Capital Theatre in Passaic, New Jersey…

1985: Rolling Stone magazine named U2 the Band of The 80’s…Then just two years later the group kicked off its Joshua Tree tour in Tempe, Arizona…

2004: Aerosmith released the album “Honkin’ on Bobo”…

2010: The Who performed “Quadrophenia” at a teenage cancer trust benefit at London’s Royal Albert Hall…

