Can the Journeyman Complete the K&M 10 Mintue Song Challenge?

March 30, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Eric Clapton, the journeyman

The Journeyman – An Eric Clapton tribute was in studio today promote a show down in Fall River which also happened to be the birthday of Clapton.

After their first break, Kevin took some calls and Pete read a text of some topics that needed to be worked into the song.

They went over the topics before the band launched into the song.

Hear how they did.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

