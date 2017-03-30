10 Questions With… Hey Zeus
_______________________________________________________
HEY ZEUS + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW
_______________________________________________________
1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
BICE – Vocals, gong
SWEET PETE – Guitar, vocals
KEN – Bass, bedroom eyes
BOWMAN – Drums, “wood” working
2] What makes for a compelling live performance?
Cowboy boots, tank tops, tequila. Basically, if the performers are having a good time it’s compelling….
3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?
Group prayer, followed by group nap.
4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.
Bell Biv DeVoe
5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.
Thunderhawk
Wolfsmyth
6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?
An airtight Rock Time Capsule, buried miles beneath the earth’s surface -Sully Erna-
7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?
Bell Biv DeVoe
8] Who is your spirit animal?
Pete – Slug
Bice – LLama
Ken – Carp
Todd – Coors Banquet Can
9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?
Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our Lord and Savior?
10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?
Orgy
BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollRumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com +