10 Questions With… Hey Zeus



_______________________________________________________

HEY ZEUS + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW



_______________________________________________________

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

BICE – Vocals, gong

SWEET PETE – Guitar, vocals

KEN – Bass, bedroom eyes

BOWMAN – Drums, “wood” working

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Cowboy boots, tank tops, tequila. Basically, if the performers are having a good time it’s compelling….

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Group prayer, followed by group nap.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Bell Biv DeVoe

​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

Thunderhawk

Wolfsmyth

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

An airtight Rock Time Capsule, buried miles beneath the earth’s surface -Sully Erna-

7] Who would you cast ​to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

Bell Biv DeVoe

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Pete – Slug

Bice – LLama

Ken – Carp

Todd – Coors Banquet Can

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Excuse me, do you have a moment to talk about our Lord and Savior?

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?



Orgy