Why Is Kate Merrill Rooting Against Her Husband?

March 29, 2017 8:30 AM
Kate Merrill joined us this morning for a little hockey talk. Why do you ask? Well that is a good question.

Her husband is the goalie coach for the New York Islanders and has always rooted for him but not this time. She has some other motives for him to fail which includes a big move to a new home that she needs him around for.

Kevin pitched Jackson to help but she has been warned. They then got into some goalie talk and how our weather expert Danielle Niles is doing during her pregnancy.

Take a listen and ask yourself if your significant other has ever rooted for you to fail.

