Why Are Kids Smelling Their Sneakers?

Pete came across a story of kids smelling their sneakers but before he got to it, Kevin and Pete talked about how their shoes get stinky causing their wives to go behind their back throwing out their shoes because of the smell.

Pete finally got into the story of how a school has a smelly sneaker contest and the winner gets some serious cash.

We played audio of the winner being announced and how the winner made his shoe smell really bad.

Pete then went back to smelling their own shoes which I’ll leave up to you to listen and hear about.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.