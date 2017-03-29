Lynyrd Skynyrd Will Headline Southern Rock Cruise

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline The Southern Rock Cruise. The cruise sets sail on January 20th, 2018, with supporting acts 38 Special, Marshall Tucker Band and Molly Hatchet.

The six-day trip departs from Tampa, Florida and will make stops in Jamaica, and Grand Cayman. Most of the performances will take place aboard the ship, but Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to perform on land at Montego Bay.

Guitarist Gary Rossington, the only founding member still with the band, will be joined by vocalist Johnny Van Zant, and Rickey Medlocke. Medlocke was an early contributor with the band, while Van Zant is the younger brother of founding vocalist Ronnie.

Tickets start at $1,199 per person, and are already on sale.