Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 29 in Classic Rock History

March 29, 2017 1:00 AM

The Rolling Stones released its live album “Flashpoint” on this day in 1991. That album featured a guest visit from Eric Clapton on what song?

ANSWER: “Little Red Rooster”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Today marks the anniversary of “The Legendary Jacksonville Jam” at Berry Oakley’s house – it featured Duane Allman on lead and slide guitars, Berry Oakley on bass, Dickey Betts on second lead guitar, Butch Trucks on drums, and Jaimoe on drums – it was the birth of the Allman Brothers Band

1975: Led Zeppelin had all six of their released albums at the time on Billboard Magazine’s top 200. The band’s double album “Physical Graffiti was at #1…

1991: The Rolling Stones released their live album “Flashpoint”…

2005: Neil Young was operated on in New York for a brain aneurysm. Despite complications, he recovered fully…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Allman Brothers Band played the second of two nights at the Orpheum in 1994.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live