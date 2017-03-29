Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 29 in Classic Rock History

The Rolling Stones released its live album “Flashpoint” on this day in 1991. That album featured a guest visit from Eric Clapton on what song?

“Little Red Rooster”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Today marks the anniversary of “The Legendary Jacksonville Jam” at Berry Oakley’s house – it featured Duane Allman on lead and slide guitars, Berry Oakley on bass, Dickey Betts on second lead guitar, Butch Trucks on drums, and Jaimoe on drums – it was the birth of the Allman Brothers Band…

1975: Led Zeppelin had all six of their released albums at the time on Billboard Magazine’s top 200. The band’s double album “Physical Graffiti was at #1…

1991: The Rolling Stones released their live album “Flashpoint”…

2005: Neil Young was operated on in New York for a brain aneurysm. Despite complications, he recovered fully…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Allman Brothers Band played the second of two nights at the Orpheum in 1994.