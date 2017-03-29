Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 29 in Classic Rock History

The Rolling Stones released its live album “Flashpoint” on this day in 1991. That album featured a guest visit from Eric Clapton on what song?
ANSWER: “Little Red Rooster”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 29th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
1969: Today marks the anniversary of “The Legendary Jacksonville Jam” at Berry Oakley’s house – it featured Duane Allman on lead and slide guitars, Berry Oakley on bass, Dickey Betts on second lead guitar, Butch Trucks on drums, and Jaimoe on drums – it was the birth of the Allman Brothers Band…
1975: Led Zeppelin had all six of their released albums at the time on Billboard Magazine’s top 200. The band’s double album “Physical Graffiti was at #1…
1991: The Rolling Stones released their live album “Flashpoint”…
2005: Neil Young was operated on in New York for a brain aneurysm. Despite complications, he recovered fully…
In the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Allman Brothers Band played the second of two nights at the Orpheum in 1994.