Aerosmith Postpones U.S. Tour To Work On New Music

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry opened up in a new interview about the band’s farewell tour, new music, and playing “Dream On” for 35 years. “When you see the audience reaction to the first chords of ‘Dream On’ or ‘Walk This Way’ or ‘Sweet Emotion,’ it unifies us so much,” Perry told AZ Central. “We’ve tried to play ‘Dream On’ every show we’ve done, and I still get off playing it when I see the audience singing along. Steven still hits that high note at the end. I can’t believe that after all these years he can still bang that out. It’s amazing.”

Perry and the band have been vague about the status of Aerosmith. Preparing to embark on what was originally announced as a “Farewell Tour,” the band has moved away from finite language. “It’s closer to the end than the beginning,” Perry says before ultimately revealing the group’s hesitation. “We couldn’t wrap our minds around actually saying this is gonna be our last gig.”

“We postponed the American tour we were supposed to do this fall,” the guitarist continued. When asked if the band had any studio plans, Perry dropped a bombshell. “Yeah, actually, which is one of the reasons we postponed this tour. We want to get in and give ourselves some time to get something done. We definitely have another record in us, if not two. But we’ll see how that goes.”