10 Questions With… Carissa Johnson





__________________________________________________________________

CARISSA JOHNSON + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

____________________________________________________

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.



2 truths and a lie:

Steph wore fart underwear and thus got pulled out of line by the TSA at the Arizona airport.

Nick fell off the Grand Canyon, sprained his foot, and climbed his way back in time for our show that night.

On our last tour we jammed out to songs solely by projects including Noelle Leblanc on our long drives.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Face masks, cocaine, and hookers.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

See #2

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you?

Carissa: The Static Dynamic

Steph: The Static Dynamic

Nick: The Static Dynamic

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England:

Stahs Like Ahs, kehd! They just released an EP we can’t get enough of. Also Powerslut and all of their songs are pure genius.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Bowie, Prince, and Lemmy.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

Kristen Stewart would play Nick, there will only be a book or two about Carissa’s band experiences, and Steph will play herself on her very own special of VH1’s “Behind the Music.”

8] Who is your spirit animal?

A fox eagle German shepherd possum.

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

We’re very excited to share the stage with so many friends of ours at one of our favorite Boston venues.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Prince finds a pull-down ladder in the ceiling and then realizes they’re all inside the Boston Rock time capsule, so Bowie crawls out carrying Lemmy in his arms, and Prince follows. Then an earthquake shakes the bar out from underground and all the future Boston kids who have been living inside their digital worlds step out from behind their computers and dance in the streets again, no longer afraid of Americans.