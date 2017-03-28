What’s Up With Chuck? The Finals of 2017

Last night was the last night for Pete and Chuck to hang out at Fore Golf Entertainment with their indoor league.

Pete talked to all the characters throughout this year from the bartender that everyone is afraid of to what they were drinking just last night alone including shots of fireball at 11:30 p.m.

They asked the bartender what this was all about since, according to her, it’s not about money.

Kevin then revealed what he drank last night, which may or may not surprise you.

