Watch Louis C.K. Behind The Scenes In New Netflix Trailer

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Catch a sneak peak behind the scenes of Louis C.K.‘s upcoming Netflix special, 2017.

RELATED: Louis C.K. Plays Surprise Valentines Set At McGreevy’s

In the backstage clip the comedian is seen pulling up to the club, and running through his pre-show ritual before donning a clean suit and tie. C.K. places his mug on a note that says “This is it,” before walking onstage.

2017 was filmed in Washington D.C. and marks of two Netflix-exclusive specials C.K. will release this year. Louis C.K. brings his brand of cerebral dry humor to Netflix on April 4.