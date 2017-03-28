Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 28 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1969, Joe Cocker made his U.S. concert debut at the Fillmore East in NYC. He would return there the following year to record live tracks for what album?

“Mad Dogs and Englishmen”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 28th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1964: The Beatles became the first rock group to be immortalized at Madame Tussaud’s famous wax museum in London…

1976: Phil Collins made his debut as the lead singer for Genesis at a concert in Buffalo, New York…

1979: Eric Clapton married Patty Boyd-Harrison on this day in Tucson, Arizona – the day after he had begun a tour of 17 U.S. cities…

1991: Funeral services were held for Eric Clapton’s son Conor who fell to his death in New York City from a high rise apartment window. Phil Collins and George Harrison were among the many that attended the funeral …

1996: Phil Collins returned, announcing he was leaving genesis to concentrate on his solo career…

2002: Steven Tyler agreed to wear a milk moustache as he signed on to participate in the “Got Milk?” campaign…

2002: Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord announced he’d be leaving the band after being in since the beginning…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Aerosmith rocked the Music Hall in 1978…And in ‘91 George Thorogood played the Orpheum with good buddy Peter Wolf jumping onstage to help out!