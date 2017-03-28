Abbey Road Recording Console Used By Pink Floyd Auctions For $1.8 Million

March 28, 2017
Pink Floyd, Dark Side of the Moon, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Yes, you read that right. $1.8 Million for a 46-year-old recording console.

The EMI TG12345 MK IV recording console was used between 1971-1983 in Studio 2 of Abbey Road. Studio 2, made famous by The Beatles ’60s recording sessions, would later be used to record Pink Floyd‘s landmark The Dark Side of the Moon.

Through the ’70s and early ’80s, everybody from Paul McCartney and Wings, to George Harrison, Ringo Star, and The Cure would record on The MK IV console.

Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright used the world-famous studio to record The Dark Side of the Moon in 1973. Renowned for the military precision of it’s electronic components, the MK IV console is largely credited with the clarity of Pink Floyd’s recordings.

The piece of rock n’ roll history was auctioned by Bonhams.

