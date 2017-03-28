10 Questions With… Cruel Miracle

CRUEL MIRACLE

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Sadie aka “Sadiemama”, “Sadieness”- Gummy bear enthusiast. Will ignore people at parties to befriend a pet.

Ken aka “Catire”- known for constantly having a jar of Nutella with a glass of milk for dinner.

Charlie aka “CB”, “BassMaster” – Onstage, almost died choking on a cough drop.

Luis aka “Lou-e” – Half human/Half machine, Never sleeps. Red Bull addict. Nominated as 2015 sexiest drummer in NE by Nina from Boston Rock Radio.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Passion, Attitude & Energy.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Meditation, stretching & a shot.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

We dig The Devils Twins, When Particles Collide, Psychic Dog.

​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

There’s a plethora of crazy talent in NE, few of them are:

American Burn, Sarah Blacker, SexCoffee, Chained to Insanity,

Poncherello, Heavy Necker, 3Parts Dead, Tester, The Shakes, The Rupert Selection, Bruvs, Chronovore, Sonic Pulse, Blind Revision, 3 points of madness, PVRIS…

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

A picture of us exactly as we are right now along with our album “Manifesto”.

7] Who would you cast ​to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

Juliette Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jack Black & Jason Momoa from GOT.

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Sadie – Juliette Lewis

Ken – Nineties Charles Barkley

CB – Jack Nicholson

Luis – Lebron James

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

I see you & I respect the hustle.

Let’s play together again sometime.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Lemmy smashes his whisky glass against the floor after chugging it, lights himself a cigarette and grabs the bass,

Prince, while wearing a white & purple suit, grabs his purple signature electric guitar,

Bowie taps soundchecks the mic as they jump straight into playing Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin.

Mid-way through the song Scott Weiland shows up and joins them to epicly end the song harmonizing with Bowie as everyone raises their drinks in celebration of RnR music!