10 Questions With… Cruel Miracle
1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
Sadie aka “Sadiemama”, “Sadieness”- Gummy bear enthusiast. Will ignore people at parties to befriend a pet.
Ken aka “Catire”- known for constantly having a jar of Nutella with a glass of milk for dinner.
Charlie aka “CB”, “BassMaster” – Onstage, almost died choking on a cough drop.
Luis aka “Lou-e” – Half human/Half machine, Never sleeps. Red Bull addict. Nominated as 2015 sexiest drummer in NE by Nina from Boston Rock Radio.
2] What makes for a compelling live performance?
Passion, Attitude & Energy.
3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?
Meditation, stretching & a shot.
4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.
We dig The Devils Twins, When Particles Collide, Psychic Dog.
5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.
There’s a plethora of crazy talent in NE, few of them are:
American Burn, Sarah Blacker, SexCoffee, Chained to Insanity,
Poncherello, Heavy Necker, 3Parts Dead, Tester, The Shakes, The Rupert Selection, Bruvs, Chronovore, Sonic Pulse, Blind Revision, 3 points of madness, PVRIS…
6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?
A picture of us exactly as we are right now along with our album “Manifesto”.
7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?
Juliette Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jack Black & Jason Momoa from GOT.
8] Who is your spirit animal?
Sadie – Juliette Lewis
Ken – Nineties Charles Barkley
CB – Jack Nicholson
Luis – Lebron James
9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?
I see you & I respect the hustle.
Let’s play together again sometime.
10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?
Lemmy smashes his whisky glass against the floor after chugging it, lights himself a cigarette and grabs the bass,
Prince, while wearing a white & purple suit, grabs his purple signature electric guitar,
Bowie taps soundchecks the mic as they jump straight into playing Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin.
Mid-way through the song Scott Weiland shows up and joins them to epicly end the song harmonizing with Bowie as everyone raises their drinks in celebration of RnR music!