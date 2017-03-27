Will Pete and His Wife Actually Get Tattoos Together?

Last week, Pete let us in on a conversation he had with his wife that they were thinking about getting matching couple tattoos.

We had a phone call about it and Mike just happened to be going to a Tattoo & Music Fest in Providence so he asked someone getting a tattoo along with some tattoo artists.

After hearing the suggestions of what they should get and if it was even a good idea or not, Pete had a conversation with his wife over the weekend to pursue the idea.

Is it going to actually happen?

Listen and find out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.