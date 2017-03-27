Watch Lady Gaga And Stevie Wonder Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ To Elton John

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder teamed up on Saturday (Mar. 25) for a rendition of Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.” In celebration of Elton John‘s 70th birthday, the duo treated their friend and musician to an inspired duet.

Gaga changes up the lyrics, occasionally swapping in “Elton” for “you” and personalizing the performance.

This isn’t the first time the pair have sung the Hotter Than July track together. Gaga and Wonder performed “Happy Birthday” last summer in celebration of Tony Bennett’s 90th.