Paul McCartney Teams with Adele Producer for New Album

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Paul McCartney has confirmed that a new solo album is underway. In an expansive interview with BBC 6 Music, McCartney revealed details regarding the new project.

“I’m making a new album, which is great fun,” McCartney told the BBC last week (Mar. 23). The album is being produced by Greg Kurstin, the man behind recent critically acclaimed releases by Beck and Adele.

Kurstin, who won Album of the Year in 2015 for Beck’s Morning Phase, came back strong with Adele’s 25. “He just got song of the year, record of the year with Adele. And just got producer of the year,” said McCartney. “So my only worry is people are going to go, ‘There’s Paul going with the flavor of the month.’ You know, I suppose you always think the worst of it, but he’s a great guy. Greg is musical and he’s great to work with.”

No further details have been revealed about McCartney’s upcoming album.