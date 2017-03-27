Heather’s New Pug is Impacting Things At Home

March 27, 2017 8:30 AM
Heather Ford, new dog, Pug, Sex, sex life

Heather revealed to us today that her sex life has taken a dramatic turn since a new dog was brought into her home.

How did she know the dog was impacting things?

Well she revealed that she has a planner that includes when it does down in the bedroom.

Listen to her detail what is actually going on while Kevin and Pete listen intently.

