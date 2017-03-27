Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 27 in Classic Rock History

U2 performed its free rooftop concert in L.A. for the “Where the Streets Have No Name” video on this day in 1987. What business did they play on top of?

Republic Liquor Store

Rock N' Roll Diary for March 27th

Happy Birthday to Tony Banks – keyboardist of Genesis …

1967: The Rolling Stones didn’t go over very well at a concert in Sweden. The audience pelted the band with bottles, fireworks and chairs. Police in riot gear moved in to control the situation…

1973: Jerry Garcia was stopped for a routine speeding ticket on the New Jersey Turnpike, but police then arrested him they found drugs in the car. Garcia remained behind bars for three hours until $2,000 bail was posted…

1987: U2 borrowed an idea from The Beatles by performing their own rooftop concert – in L.A. during the “Joshua Tree” tour. The show was shut down by L.A.P.D. when thousands of fans showed up, but the event became U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name” video…

1998: Alice Cooper broke ground in Phoenix for his rock n’ jocked themed restaurant called Alice Cooperstown…

2003: John Lennon’s childhood home at 251 Menlove Ave. in Liverpool was opened to the public. Yoko Ono attended the opening event…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Yes & King Crimson were at the Aquarius Theater in 1972, the same night Joe Cocker filled the Boston Garden…In 1974 it was Jefferson Starship at the Music Hall …And in ‘1978 Van Halen demolished the Paradise.