Boston Emissions 3/26/2017 + Bullet LaVolta, Neighborhoods, Del Fuegos, Count Zero, Tracy Bonham, Morphine, Dear Leader, Black Helicopter, Township

Counting down to Rumble time! It gets underway this Sunday, April 2 at ONCE Somerville.

I had some fun with some past winners and contestants. Spent some time in the “Rat Suite” at Hotel Commonwealth. It was pretty cool to see the memorabilia and spin the vinyl they had in the room.

RockandRollRumble.com | BostonEmissions.com | ONCESomerville.com/RUMBLE

Count Zero – Starry Skies (1997 Rumble)

The Neighborhoods – Pure and Easy from the Last Rat, 1992

The Neighborhoods – King of Rats (1979, first champs)

Bullet LaVolta – Little Tiny Pieces from The Gift, 1989

Bullet LaVolta – 1988, the Heretix/Tribe year, Lemonheads did it that year too

Morphine – Have A Lucky Day from Good, 1993 (1992 Rumble)

The Del Fuegos – Nervous and Shaky from The Longest Day, 1984 (1983 Rumble)

The Del Fuegos – Don’t Run Wild from Boston, Mass

Tracy Bonham – Navy Bean from Burdens of Being Upright, 1997

–she’s releasing an anniversary version called Modern Burdens featuring many voices from Boston to include Tanya Donnelly, Kay Hanley.

Township – Gunnin’ Through The Night, 2007 champs

Dear Leader – Make The Music Loud Enough

–Fri, March 31 Black Box Sounds at ArtsEmerson with the Furniture, The Douglas Fir

Black Helicopter – And I

–Thurs, March 30 at ONCE Ballroom with Trinary System (featuring Roger Miller of Mission of Burma)

Boston Typewriter Orchestra – benefit for the ACLU

Worshipper – High Above The Clouds (2016)

Zip-Tip Handcuffs – Woof (2015)

John Powhida International Airport – Airport Life (2011)

Eddie Japan – First of the Gang to Die (2013)

Girls Guns & Glory – Come On Honey (2008)

Darkbuster – DJ (2000)

The Sheila Divine – Opportune Moment (1999)

The Field Effect – Cotton

Cassavettes – Lights On

